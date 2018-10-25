Madhav satisfied with 4% voter turnout in Kashmir

‘Victory in Valley very important for us’
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Oct 24:
Training guns at National Conference (NC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for criticizing low voter turnout in recently held municipal polls, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday said many leaders from these parties were elected as Members of Parliament with fewer votes.
“We are very happy and satisfied. Our candidates have won in the valley. Even 4 percent votes matters for us," Madhav said while felicitating the winning candidates of party at a function here.
He accused NC and PDP of threatening people and held them responsible for low voting percentage in the recently concluded Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections.
“Regional parties were threatening people and had created a fear psychosis among the people. Attempts were also made for not holding municipal polls but authorities went ahead with the elections. Both the parties, which boycotted the polls, have been taught a lesson now,” he said.
“These parties want family rule here and they don’t want the leadership to grow at grass root level,” he said.
Madhav said they are hopeful about peoples’ participation in upcoming Panchayat polls.
"I congratulate our leader, who showed courage and made it possible for the party to win 106 seats in Kashmir. Victory in Kashmir was very important for our party,” he said.
Madhav said every Panchayat would get funds starting from Rs 20 lakhs to 1 crore.
“We will ensure transfer of funds directly to elected Panchs and Sarpanchs. Though the election was contested on a non-party basis, we have to ensure that good candidates come up to work for the development at grass root level,” he said.
Madhav alleged that NC and PDP had fielded their proxy candidates in municipal polls. “Parties, who boycotted polls, came from the backdoor by fielding their proxy candidates. Still, I congratulate them for their participation in polls”.
He said Prime Ministers Narendra Modi was very happy to see party' performance in ULB polls. "When I told Modi that our party scored a century in Kashmir, he was very happy."
"Our victory is due to active participation of our workers in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Valley. Victory in Kashmir is very important for our party,” he said.
Madhav said BJP would make the Panchayat system more strong in Kashmir.
"We will introduce three-tier Panchayat system in the State as well," he added.