'Machail Mata Yatra' suspended

August 04, 2019 01:00:00 | PTI

The 43-day-long 'Machail Mata Yatra' in Kishtwar district was suspended on Saturday due to security reasons, officials said.

Authorities have asked people not to start the yatra and those on the way should leave and get back.

"The yatra has been suspended with immediate effect due to security reasons," Deputy Commissioner of KishtwarAngrez Singh Rana told PTI.

The yatra commenced on July 25 and was scheduled to end on September 5.

Thousands of devotees from across the country visit the scenic Paddar valley, also famous for its sapphire mines, during the yatra and pay obeisance at the shrine of Durga in Machail village of Kishtwar after trekking a 30-km arduous route.

The annual AmarnathYatra has already been suspended yesterday due to security reasons.