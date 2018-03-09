MAC demands sacking of BJP ministers

Warns of agitation if ministers not removed
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, March 8:
Muslim Action Committee (MAC) and other prominent Muslim organisations of Jammu Thursday demanded resignation of BJP ministers for participating in rally convened by Hindu Ekta Manch (HEM) in support of accused arrested by police for their involvement in rape and murder of 8-year-old girl Asifa.
The MAC and other Muslim organisations held a meeting under the chairmanship of President Muslim Action Committee Mohammad Sharif Sartaj and General Secretary Zahoor Ahmed.
The meeting discussed threadbare the participation of two BJP ministers in a rally in support of the rapists and murders of minor girl.
The participants condemned the BJP ministers – Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga – for attending the rally organized by HEM in support of the rapists.
They condemned the statement of the minister, who had asked police not to make any more arrest and termed crime branch investigation as “Jungle Raaj”.
They also slammed Lal Singh’s statement in which he had allegedly said that “if a girl has died then what, many girls have died here before also” and asked people to defy the probationary orders.
MAC General Secretary urged the Governor to sack both the BJP ministers.
He asked the BJP leadership to remove both the ministers from the cabinet as they are creating tension in the region.
Zahoor warned of state-wide agitation if BJP does not remove the two ministers from the cabinet.
He also asked the government to initiate against the police officers, who destroyed the evidences.
“Muslim of Jammu have full faith in the present government and hail the statement of Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh,” he said.
