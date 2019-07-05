 Lynching: Annihilating the new India concept

July 05, 2019 | Muneer Ahmad Magry

The fundamental human privileges of each individual ought to be secured by law and under this ambit of rights incorporate the privilege to life of transgressor and its reasonable preliminary. The great constitution of India has granted under article 19 Protection of certain rights regarding freedom of speech and expression, to move freely throughout the territory of India, to reside and settle in any part of the territory of India; andArticle 25 grants that "all persons are equally entitled to freedom of conscience and the right to freely profess, practice, and propagate religion.

But the contrary discourse has now settled in India, we quotidian perceive unremitting vile affairs that are evolving swiftly in our society and obliterating the social harmony for which India was highly branded. The mob lynching is one of the malevolent discourses we are witnessing and there has been continuous upsurge from last few years. The ironic fact reproduced here is that a specific community designated as minority is being embattled, the community which has historical protruding contribution for edifying modern India.

Muslims in India form the largest religious minority in the country. According to the 2011 Census, they comprise 14.4 per cent of India’s total population — roughly 174 million people. To use the word ‘minority’, therefore, is misleading: they are the third-largest Muslim population anywhere in the world, after Indonesia and Pakistan. Muslims form a considerable part in Indian diversified plethora. Muslims in India have been a force stood for composite inclusive nationalism. India has witnessed the common syncretic elements of Indian culture and civilization representing the overwhelming Indian majority. Even the great Maulana Abul Kalam Azad has said: “I am proud of being an Indian. I am a part of the indivisible unity that is Indian nationality. I am indispensable to this noble edifice, and without me this splendid structure of India is incomplete. I am an essential element which has gone to build India. I can never surrender this claim.”

But in antagonistic of the above expatiate; the modern Muslim community is at the edge of susceptibility and vulnerability. The dominant part of mob lynching cases which were held included occurrences of 'dairy animals butcher'. Muslims are discovered blameworthy or even a doubt lighted the start and Mobs which were related with fringe elements discovered it a nostalgic and religious offense, which prompted Mob lynching of the guilty parties. The idea of Hindutva is a bet these days where the religious larger part abuses its capacity of being a lion's share onto minorities and rebuffs them with physical disciplines and by bringing law into their hands. There has been ‘n’ number of cases where in more than 20 people belonging to this specific minority community has been subjected to lynching to cold blooded murder. The recent incident of Jharkhand has again raised the question of security amongst this specific community, the lynching gained momentum in 2015 onwards starting with Dadri unseen episode, followed by Chatra, Alwar, Haryana, Delhi and so on. According to IndiaSpend, there have been 117 gauraksha-related incidents of violence in India since 2015. As per Quint, there have been 88 people killed in lynchings since 2015 across India. The remedy has remained absent to put halt against such an evil. The problem is with the fresh narrative of rightwing hyper jingoism. Thus the false hypothesis which includes that India is of Hindu's and who does not turn into a Hindu is an enemy of national is absolutely indecent and problematic. It abuses article 25 and article 15 of the Indian Constitution. Looking at this grave social concern The Supreme Court has also stepped in while hearing a batch of petitions related to vigilantism by groups professing to protect cows. The Supreme Court is, however, not restricting itself to cow vigilantism alone. On 18 July 2018, it said that the “horrendous acts of mobocracy cannot be permitted to inundate the law of land”.

The Supreme Court has not only passed a series of measures to check mob violence, but also recommended that the parliament creates a special law to deal with such offences. Now as the new government has taken up the task to run the country the resounding hope is that stringent law is put in place, social harmony is promoted, minority community is taken along, discrimination is ended, the prosperity and peace is prevailed.

(Author is Research Scholar Deakin University Australia)

muneer.magray@terisas.ac.in