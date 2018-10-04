Luthra calls for effective measures to empower women at grass roots level

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 03-
State Vice President National Conference Women Wing Bimla Luthra on Wednesday stressed the need for further enhancing female literacy and sought effective measures for their empowerment at grass roots level.
“National Conference has pioneered several schemes to empower women by way devising various schemes for their upliftment and seeking their larger role in decision making,” Luthra, as per a statement, said while welcoming women workers of the BJP and PDP into National Conference fold at Chaksian Block R.S. Pura.
Luthra said the mission undertaken by the National Conference for women emancipation is needed to be carried forward in a big way.
She said though women have made significant contribution in every field and were excelling in various sectors, especially education, yet more is needed to be done.
“This is possible only by strengthening National Conference, which alone can meet the challenges confronted to the state”, the former MLA said and cautioned the workers to remain “vigilant against the machinations of divisive forces, which were creating wedge between various segments of society.”
Luthra hoped that with the joining of the prominent political workers, National Conference will be further strengthened at the grass roots level, the official added.