Lumbardar electrocuted to death in Budgam

June 25, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A village Lumbardar died of electrocution in Mochan village of Beerwah in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday.

A police officer siad that Shabir Ahmad Malik (25) son of Ghulam Mohammad of Mochan Beerwah received an electric shock while repairing an electric transformer in the area today morning.

Malik was seriously injured due to electric shock,he said.

He was immediately taken to SDH Beerwah where doctors declared him dead on arrival, said the officer.

Locals said that the PDD officials didn't turn up to repair the transformer following which Lumbardar tried to repair it on his own.

However, before starting the repairs, he informed the concerned PDD unit following which Power supply was snapped.

Locals said that as he was carrying the repairs, the power was restored due to which he got electrocuted.

Locals said that 6th death due to electrocution occurred in Beerwah in last six months.

They demanded action against concerned officials for negligence. (GNS)