Lt. Gen Singh visits forward posts along LoC in Poonch

Nazim Ali ManhasPOONCH:
Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Army Commander, Northern Command, accompanied by the White Knight Corps Commander, Lt Gen Paramjit Singh visited forward posts of Poonch Sector to review the operational preparedness and the prevailing security situation.
As per an army spokesperson, during the visit to the sector, the Army Commander was briefed about the current operational situation, prevailing security dynamics and the preparedness of the formations in dealing with the same.
The Army Commander was also briefed on the actions being taken to ensure a counter infiltration and counter militant grid in the area, the spokesman added.
The spokesman added that the Army Commander interacted with the soldiers.
He was appreciative of the measures and standard operating procedures instituted by the units and formations in their area of responsibility to minimise the casualties due to cease fire violations and infiltration bids, the spokesman added.