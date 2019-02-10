Lt Gen Dhillon takes over as GoC 15 Corps

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 09:
Lt Gen Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon Saturday took over as the 48th Corps Commander of Srinagar-based army’s 15 Corps.
Lt Gen Dhillon took over the command of the 15 Corps, also called the Chinar Corps, on Friday from Lt Gen A K Bhatt.
"A befitting farewell was given to Lt Gen Bhatt who has moved to New Delhi as Military Secretary (MS) at the Army Headquarters," defence spokesman said.
He said Lt Gen Bhatt's tenure saw many successful operations which led to killing of highest number of militants (259) last year.
Lt Gen Dhillon was commissioned in December 1983 and has had an illustrious military career spanning 35 years during which he held varied prestigious command, staff and instructional appointments, the spokesman said.
The General Officer has an incisive understanding of J&K, having served in the state for five tenures since 1988, notable being Sector Commander of the Rashtiya Rifles and Brigadier General Staff of the Chinar Corps.
A graduate of the Defence Service Staff College, Wellington, and the National Defence College, Delhi, Lt Gen Dhillon is credited with important appointments at the Army Headquarters and instructional appointments at the Infantry School, Mhow, and the Indian Army Training Team abroad.
In his farewell message, Lt Gen Bhatt complimented all ranks of 15 Corps for their dedication and thanked JKP, CRPF, BSF and other forces, civil administration and the people for their support.