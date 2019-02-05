About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Lt Gen Bhatt, Lt Gen Dhillon call on Governor

Published at February 05, 2019 12:01 AM 0Comment(s)357views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Feb 04:

 GOC 15 Corps Lt Gen A K Bhatt accompanied by GoC 15 Corps (Designate) Lt Gen K J S Dhillon called on Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here Monday and briefed him about the security management situation in the Valley.
The Governor appreciated the Army’s strong support to the government forces in carrying out counter-militancy operations in the Valley, an official spokesman said.
The Governor bade farewell to Lt Gen Bhatt who would shortly be joining as the Military Secretary in the Army Headquarters at New Delhi and wished him a very successful tenure ahead.

