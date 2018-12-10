LS Speaker presents award to Anurag Sharma of Jammu campus, others at IIMC convocation

‘Proposal to introduce Hindi, Urdu Journalism in Jammu campus under consideration’
‘Proposal to introduce Hindi, Urdu Journalism in Jammu campus under consideration’
Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 09:
Lok Sabha Speaker, Sumitra Mahajan, conferred awards to the top performing students of 2017 batch of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) at the 51st convocation ceremony of the institute in New Delhi.
According to an official, Anurag Sharma of Jammu campus, who secured first position in English Journalism course among all campuses at all India level, was among the 333 students conferred Post Graduate Diplomas by the Chairman, IIMC and Secretary I & B Amit Khare.
For the fourth time, Jammu Centre of Indian Institute of Mass Communication bagged first position in English Journalism course among all Centers of IIMC at All India level with Anurag Sharma getting this honour making Jammu campus proud, the official added.
Sumitra Mahajan, while addressing the Convocation, emphasized value based journalism and said "media draws enormous power, but it also has the responsibility of shaping a good society." She appreciated the encouragement being given to journalism courses in Indian Languages, observing that communication becomes most effective when it is undertaken in one’s own language.
She also stressed the need of promoting use of regional languages in mass communication saying that a push is required in this direction.
KG Suresh, Director General, IIMC in his report said that in the nine month diploma program IIMC groom the students to become “industry-ready” adding that IIIMC organize workshops for the students and allocate a lot of assignments to hone their writing capabilities. We also impart technical training to our students so that they are able to produce lab journals, documentaries as well as radio and television programmes on their own, he added.
IIMC Jammu campus runs English Journalism which include the subjects of Advertisement and Public Relations, Radio and TV/ development Journalism. In order to promote regional languages a proposal is under consideration to start courses of Hindi and Urdu Journalism from next session like that of Malayalam Journalism, and Odia Journalism started in southern and western campuses.
Recently, the Ministry of HRD has granted the Letter of Intent (LoI) to IIMC to become deemed University under De Novo category, the official added.