LS polls:DEO inaugurates photo deck at Leh

April 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Election Officer (DEO) Avny Lavasa on Friday inaugurated a photo deck or selfie frame here at main market of the town.

As per an official, the DEO said the purpose behind the idea is to generate interest among youth about ethical voting and encourage them to cast their vote in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election.

She said that the idea has been conceptualized by SVEEP team of Education Department with support from the District Election Authority. On the enrollment process, DEO informed disclosed that EPIC distribution will soon be started and around 3000 EPICs will be distributed among new voters in the coming days.

Joint Director Education, Ladakh Tashi Dolma, (Nodal Officer) SVEEP team and faculty members of education department were present on the occasion, the official added.

Meanwhile, the official added that the District Election Authority, Leh organized two days election training for 2nd batch of government employees who are to be deployed as Presiding and Polling Officers.

Around 530 election staff of Leh, Nyoma, Durbuk and Kharu Tehsils attended the training here at Sindhu Sanskriti Kendra, the official added.

The Nodal Officers for Manpower and Training imparted comprehensive training to the participants about their role and responsibilities in pre and post election process.

A detailed live demonstration on the operating system of EVM and VVPAT was given to the trainee staff, said the official.