LS Polls: Wealthiest candidates in fray for Srinagar seat

April 02, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Prominent Srinagar constituency in central Kashmir would witness wealthiest candidates in fray for upcoming polls Lok Sabh elections.

In the central Kashmir Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency where 12 candidates are in fray, the real contest seemingly is a triangular one – between the NC, PDP and the Peoples Conference (PC). NC is making extra-efforts to retain the seat for Dr Farooq Abdullah, its president. The seat goes to polls in the second phase on April 18.

Sajad Lone led Peoples Conference (PC) candidate Irfan Ansari tops the list of millionaire candidates with total worth of Rs 66.34 crore. Ansari has moveable assets worth Rs 7.34 crore that include fleet of luxurious cars and immovable assets worth Rs 59.20 crore.

As per affidavit filed by Ansari before Returning Officer for Srinagar-Budgam Lok Sabha seat, he has 1.50 lakh cash in hand. He also has Met life insurance policy amounting to Rs 9.73 lakh. However, major chuck of money of Ansari comes from his branded cars. Ansari has three Mercedes cars (G63, S500, E220) worth Rs 3.8 crore. He also owes Range Rover and Toyata Land Cruiser worth Rs 2.10 crore and Rs 1.2 crore.

Ansari also owes Toyota Camry worth Rs 33 lakh and Harley Davidson Fat Boy Bike of Rs 21 lakh. Apart from that he has Fortuner SUV car, Innova, Volkswagen, Tempo Traveller worth Rs 69 lakh. Ansari also has jewellery, bullion of Rs 10 lakh.

In Immovable assets, Ansari owes 190 kanals of land include 170 agricultural and 17.6 non-agricultural land in six different locations. In agricultural land Ansari has 160 kanals of orchard field in Dewar and Qumroo. Ansari has total liabilities of Rs 6.23 crore that includes Rs 3.26 crore of car loans and credit card outstanding of Rs 25 lakh.

The National Conference (NC) president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah has total assets worth Rs 12.19 crore. Abdullah has moveable assets worth 1.59 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 10.60 crore

As per affidavit filed 83-year-old Abdullah, in moveable assets, he owes Grand Vitara and Scorpio worth Rs 8 lakh. Abdullah has Rs 1 lakh cash in hand with a total bank balance of 1.43 crore. He also has Reliance shares worth Rs 6.6 lakh. However, Abdullah has denied having any knowledge of the assets of his wife, Molly, who lives in London.

“Since my spouse is away in London from April 1990, I have no knowledge about her assets in London. However, she has no property in J&K (India),” Abdullah disclosed in the poll affidavit.

Abdullah has no liabilities.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Aga Syed Mohsin is worth Rs 1.18 crore.

Mohsin owes Rs 18.50 lakh movable assets that includes Scorpio vehicle at the cost of 3.50 lakh, golden ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh with Rs 15 lakh of bank balance.

In immovable assets, Mohsin owes seven kanals of land worth Rs 35 lakh and one storied residential building and one single storied office with current market value of Rs 1 crore.

Mohsin has no liabilities.

The right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Khalid Jahangir has total assets of Rs 2 crore.

As per his affidavit, Jahangir has Rs 64 lakh immovable assets that include his four cars that include Fotuner, Mahindra XUV, Maruti Ertiga worth Rs 48 lakh. He also has Rs 2 lakh cash in hand and two life insurance policy worth Rs 13 lakh. In immovable property, Jahangir owes 2BHK flat in Noida and 2BHK flat in Akhnoor worth Rs 1.50 crore. His total liability is Rs 38 lakh.

In total, 12 candidates are in fray for Srinagar Lok Sabha that would go for polls in second phase on April 18. Jammu Kashmir has six Lok Sabha seats, three – Baramulla-Kupwara, Srinagar-Budgam and Anantnag-Pulwama - in Kashmir, two – Jammu-Poonch and Udhampur-Doda in Jammu, and one that of the cold desert region of Ladakh.