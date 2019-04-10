LS Polls: UJC calls for boycott

April 10, 2019 |

Srinagar: United Jihad Council (UJC) on Tuesday appealed people to boycott upcoming parliamentary elections in Jammu and Kashmir—alleging “these elections are futile exercise for the people who witness bloodbath every day.”

In an e-mailed statement issued to local newsgathering agency, KNS, UJC spokesman, Syed Sadaqat Hussain quoted its chief Syed Salah-ud-din said that “Conscious people will not come out to vote to respect the sacrifices.”

According to the statement, UJC chief while addressing a meeting of United Jihad Council said, “The participation of people in elections is being used at diplomatic level by India; therefore those participating in these polls are betraying the sacrifices of people.”

He also expressed grief over the demise of senior Jama’at-e-Islami leader, Ghulam Nabi Fareedabadi, saying “the deceased has lost his two sons during struggle in 90’s.”