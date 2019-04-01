LS polls to see 1.82 lakh first-time voters in JK

April 01, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Over 1.82 lakh voters in 18 to 19 years age group would be eligible to vote for the first time in the five-phased parliamentary polls beginning April 11 in Jammu Kashmir.

As per the official data, 1,82,182 people, who fall in the age group of 18-19 years were eligible to caste vote for the first time in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

As per the special summary revision of 2019 by Election Commission of India (ECI), the total number of voters stood at as 78,50,671 out of which 40,37,993 are men and 37,39,951 are women.

A total of 6,48,508 fresh voters enrolled in Jammu Kashmir excluding service voters.

Out of total fresh voters enrolled 2,35,972 are men and 3,39,809 are women.

Apart from this, 72,727 are service voters and 29,305 are specially-able voters.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the total number of voters were 72,02,163 of which 38,02,021 were men and 34,00,142 were women.

Jammu Kashmir has six Lok Sabha seats, three – Baramulla-Kupwara, Srinagar-Budgam and Anantnag-Pulwama - in Kashmir, two – Jammu-Poonch and Udhampur-Doda in Jammu, and one that of the cold desert region of Ladakh.

Polling would be held in two constituencies of the State on April 11 that would be followed on April 18, 23, 29 and May 6.

Counting of votes would be held on May 23.