LS polls: Singh to file nomination on Friday from Udhampur

March 22, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh will file his nomination papers Friday from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to accompany him to file the nomination papers, a senior leader said Thursday.

The name of Singh, who holds multiple portfolios in Narendra Modi's government including Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, was announced by the BJP as its candidate from Udhampur.

"I will file nomination papers tomorrow," Singh told PTI.

He is a sitting Lok Sabha member from the Udhampur constituency.

Polling in Udhampur is scheduled to be held on April 18.

Notably, The BJP Thursday fielded Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi constituency and its president Amit Shah from Gandhinagar in place of L K Advani as it announced its first list of 184 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

Senior party leader J P Nadda told a press conference that the party also decided to field Home Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow and another Union minister Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur. Both leaders had won from these seats in the last general election.

Union Minister Smriti Irani has been renominated from Amethi and will take on Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju to fight from Arunachal East. The BJP has also renominated Union ministers V K Singh and Mahesh Shamra from Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), respectively.

The BJP announced its candidates from many states, including Uttar Prdesh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura.





