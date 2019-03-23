LS Polls: Singh, 3 others file nomination

March 23, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Union minister Jitendra Singh filed his nomination papers from the Udhampur-Doda parliamentary constituency in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.



Accompanied by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Singh arrived at the deputy commissioner's office in a procession and filed his nomination before the returning officer.





After filing the papers, 64-year-old Singh, the Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, addressed a party rally.



"I am seeking votes on my development report card of five years, which is in itself a history of sorts in journey of development in this constituency. There is a long list of major infrastructure projects undertaken and completed," he told reporters here.



The sitting parliamentarian said development work carried out in the constituency in the past five years was "hundreds of times higher" than that done in the previous six-and-half decades.



"Voting in my favour is vote for return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the service of the nation and continuance of the development journey," he said.



Singh is pitted against Congress and National Conference coalition candidate Vikramaditya Singh, the son of veteran Congress leader Karan Singh.



Polling in the constituency will take place on April 23. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

Meanwhile, as per election authorities, Jugal Kishore of Bhartiya Janta Party and Subhash Chander as Independent candidate filed their nominations to the Returning Officer Ramesh Kumar here at DC Office.

Four candidates have filed their nominations for the Parliamentary Constituency so far, which is going to polls on April 11, 2019.

