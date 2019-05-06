LS polls phase-5: Pulwama, Shopian, Ladakh record 1.34 voter turnout

May 06, 2019 | RK Online Desk

An overall 1.34 percent voter turnout has been recorded in Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency and Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag constituency till 9.am on Monday.

Polling started at 7 a.m and it will end at 6.pm in Ladakh while in Pulwama and Shopian the polling will end at 4.pm.

Pulwama and Shopain recorded 0.40 percent while Ladakh recorded 4.17 percent polling till 9.am.

Tral recorded 0.15 percent polling, Pampore 1.32, Pulwama 0.04 and Rajpora 0.34 percent while Wachi witnessed 0.29 percent and Shopian 0.34 percent voter turnout.

Nubra segment recorded 4.72 percent while Leh recorded 3.82 percent voting. Kargil witnessed 4.02 percent and Zanskqr 5.37/percent polling.