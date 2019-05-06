LS polls phase-5: 1.75% voting in Pulwama, Shopian; 40.30 % in Ladakh

May 06, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Chief Electoral Officer Jammu and Kashmir on Monday said 1.75 percent voting was recorded in Anantnag constituency till 1.pm, while as 40.30 percent voting was recorded in Ladakh constituency in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls.

Polling is underway in Tral, Pampore, Pulwama, Rajpora in Pulwama district; in Wachi and Shopian in Shopian district in Anantnag parliamentary constituency.

In district Leh, polling is underway in Nubra and Leh, while as in Kargil district it is underway in Zanskar and Kargil.

Voter turnout till 1.pm

Anantnag PC

Pulwama District- overall 1.51 %.

Tral - 0.83 %

Pampore - 3.67 %

Pulwama - 0.46 %

Rajpora - 1.22 %

Shopian District- overall 2.25 %.

Wachi - 1.04 %

Shopian - 3.40 %

Ladakh PC

Leh District- overall 29.38 %.

Nubra - 43.28%

Leh - 26.68%

Kargil District- overall 51.26%.

Kargil - 50.72%

Zanskar - 52.83%