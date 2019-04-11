LS polls Phase-1: Over 11 percent voting recorded in Baramulla, Jammu till 9.am

April 11, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The two Lok Sabha constituencies, Baramulla and Jammu, recorded an overall 11.43 percent polling till 9.am on Thursday in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.

The polling started at 7.am and will culminate at 6.pm today.

Read the district wise poll percentage upto 9. a.m

Jammu Constituency

Jammu 14.12%

2. Samba 16.52%

3. Rajouri 11.88%

4. Poonch 12.98%

BaramullaConstituency

1. Baramulla 5.80%

2. Kupwara 7.98%

3. Bandipora 5.97%

Migrants 10.24%

"Overall poll % in the State is 11.43% upto 9 a.m," an official spokesman said.