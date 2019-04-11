About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 11, 2019 | RK Online Desk

LS polls Phase-1: 24.66 percent voter turnout in Baramulla, Jammu till 11.am

The two Lok Sabha constituencies, Baramulla and Jammu, recorded an overall 24.66 percent polling till 11.am on Thursday in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.

The polling started at 7.am and will culminate at 6.pm today.

Read the district wise poll percentage upto 11. a.m

 

JammuConstituency

 

  • Jammu 30.57%
  • 2. Samba 35.91%
  • 3. Rajouri 30.80%
  • 4. Poonch 32.83%

 

Baramulla Constituency

  • 1. Baramulla 11.40%
  • 2. Kupwara 19 %
  • 3. Bandipora 12.63%
  • Migrants 19.36%

"Overall poll percentage in the State is 24.66% upto 11.am," an official spokesman said.

