LS polls Phase-1: 24.66 percent voter turnout in Baramulla, Jammu till 11.am

The two Lok Sabha constituencies, Baramulla and Jammu, recorded an overall 24.66 percent polling till 11.am on Thursday in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.
The polling started at 7.am and will culminate at 6.pm today.
Read the district wise poll percentage upto 11. a.m
JammuConstituency
Baramulla Constituency
"Overall poll percentage in the State is 24.66% upto 11.am," an official spokesman said.
