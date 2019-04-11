LS polls: Mobile internet suspended in north Kashmir

April 11, 2019 | Agencies

The mobile internet service of all cellular companies, including Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), was suspended on Thursday as a "precautionary measure" in north Kashmir, where polling is underway for Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

However, broadband service was working in north Kashmir though the speed has been reduced considerably.

Official sources told a news agency that the authorities have asked all cellular companies to suspend mobile internet services across Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, spread over three north Kashmir districts, as a precautionary measure to prevent rumour mongering.

[UNI]