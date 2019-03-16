LS Polls: IT Deptt sets up surveillance cell

March 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

As per Election Commission of India’s (ECI) guidelines, Investigation Directorate of Income Tax Department has set up surveillance and strict vigil over movement of cash, bullion during the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The move is aimed at ensuring free and fair elections and to prevent use of black money in electoral process.

In view of the Lok Sabha polls, the joint director of income tax, investigation srinagar has already commenced the surveillance through deployment of surveillance team consisting of 10 officers of the rank of ACIT/DCIT/ITO's and 16 income tax inspectors for all districts of Kashmir and Ladakh.

To receive suggestions, complaints and feedback in this regard, a control room is already operational at income tax office (investigation wing) at Shivpora near overhead water tank, Srinagar with a twenty four seven toll free number. (1800-111-950 and 1800-180-7086 having Phone Number 0194-2468028).