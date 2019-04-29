LS polls in Kulgam amid massive security today

April 29, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Massive security arrangements have been put in place in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district where voting is being held on Monday in the second-leg of three-phased Lok Sabha polls for the restive Anantnag constituency.

Kulgam is part of the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat and the first leg of the Lok Sabha polls in the constituency was held in Anantnag district on 23 April and it recorded 13.69 percent voter turnout.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) decided to hold polls in the sensitive parliamentary constituency in three parts keeping in view the challenges from militancy and on the law and order front.

The second leg of the parliamentary polls for Anantnag seat will be held today in four State assembly constituencies – Noorabad, Kulgam, Hom Shalibugh and Devsar - of Kulgam.

The third-leg of the polls for the Lok Sabha seat would be held on May 6 in Pulwama and Shopian, the highly-sensitive districts known as hot-bed of militants.

An official said, in view of the challenges, all measures have been taken to ensure smooth and peaceful election in the district.

Around 100 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF)—consisting personnel from CRPF, ITBP, SSB - will remain deployed in and around polling stations in the districts, he said.

The official said personnel of Jammu Kashmir Police would also remain deployed inside polling stations while CAPF contingents would also be kept on standby for any exigency.

There would be check points at major flashpoints of the district to keep threats from militants at bay and provide no exit gate to “unscrupulous elements” in case they try to disrupt polls, another official said.

He said the anti-riot groups along with anti-riot teams would also remain deployed at various locations to maintain law and order.

Keeping in view the challenges and area history in Kulgam, most of the polling stations had been categorised as “vulnerable” and forces have been told to stay extra cautious while on poll duty, the source said.

“All measures are in place to ensure smooth conduct of the polls,” a senior security official said.

Another official said the polling staff along with the forces would be deployed at their respective designated polling stations in the wee hours on Monday.

According to the official orders, the polling in the district would start at 7 am and conclude at 4 pm.

More than 3.45 lakh voters, 179,607 males, 164,604 females, 1262 service electors (1254 male and eight female) and 13 transgender are eligible to exercise their franchise at 433 polling stations in Kulgam district.

Kulgam assembly segment has the highest number 98,298 voters followed by 91,288 voters in Devsar, 78,669 voters in Hom Sahlibug and 77,171 in Noorabad assembly segment.

The main contest is among Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti, State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Hasnain Masoodi of National Conference.

Fifteen other candidates including Sofi Yousuf of the rightwing Bhartiya Janta Party are also in the fray in the constituency.

There are three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir, Baramulla, Srinagar and Anantnag.

The elections for Baramulla and Srinagar constituencies were held on April 11 and April 18 with the two constituencies recording 34.61 and 14.1 percent voting.