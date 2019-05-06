LS Polls: Dull voting in Woyan Khrew till 10.30 AM

May 06, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Dull voting was witnessed in Woyan Khrew Monday morning in the final phase of voting in Anantnag Parliamentary constituency.

In the four polling stations at Government Middle School Woyan Khrew the number of total voters are 718, 752, 489 and 726.

Till 10.30 AM, votes cast at the four polling stations were:

Out of 718 - 25,

Out of 752 - 21

Out of 489 - 21

Out of 726 - 13

In two polling station at Boys Primary School Woyan Khrew, votes cast till 1030 AM were:

Out of 822 - 13

Out of 943 - 18