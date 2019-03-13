LS Polls: DEO Jammu asks political parties to adhere to MCC

March 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

As Model code of conduct is in place following General Elections 2019, District Election Officer Jammu, Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday held a meeting with the representatives of various national and regional political parties and apprised them about the rules and guidelines.

As per an official, the DEO informed the representatives of the political parties about the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and urged them to follow the rules strictly.

He said that all the arrangements have been put in place to ensure free and fair elections and said that different committees have been constituted to check the implementation of MCC and have been briefed about the model code of conduct, their role in monitoring the expenditure, putting up of flags, banners and others.

The DEO apprised representatives of political parties about type of activities which are allowed in MCC and also about the activities which are not allowed in MCC.

He also informed about the different initiatives of Election Commission of India (ECI) which include Citizen Vigilance (C-Vigil) App, through which any voter can inform ECI, if anyone finds any violation of MCC in the elections would enable people to lodge complaints regarding violation of MCC.

He further informed them about “SUVIDHA” for candidates and political parties to apply for different types of permissions (meeting, rallies, vehicles etc).

He also informed about “1950” Toll free number for any inquiry and registration of complaints which will also works as control room.

Meanwhile, he also shared information regarding final Electoral roll and polling stations. He said special provisions have put in place for persons with disabilities.

Later, he also held a meeting with the Nodal Officers appointed for parliamentary elections. He asked the concerned officer to collect the data from different departments as around 10, 000 polling officers are required for the smooth conduct of elections.

DEO stressed upon the management and proper security of EVMs. He also directed the officers to set up strong room for the EVMs.

He directed the concerned officers to organize training sessions for the Presiding Officers, ROs, AROs, Police Officers, Zonal and Sectoral Officers.

He asked the Nodal Officers to perform their duties with utmost dedication and strictly adhere to the guidelines of ECI. H directed the officers to work in close coordination so that the elections are conducted successfully in free, fair and transparent manner.