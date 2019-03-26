LS polls: Bhalla, Vikramaditya file nomination papers

March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Congress leaders, Raman Bhalla and Vikaramaditya Singh on Monday filed the nomination papers for LS polls from Jammu-Poonch and Udhampur-Doda seats respectively.

As per a statement, Bhalla today filed his nomination papers at District Commissioner office today amidst thousands of party workers and supporters on cars, Scooters Motorcycles and even on horses besides hundreds on foot almost covering more than 4 Km area raising loud slogans in favour of Bhalla and Congress.

JKPCC Chief GA Mir and all prominent leaders of District Congress Committee were present alongside of Bhalla during filing his nomination.

Speaking on the occasion, Mir said that Bhalla is also known as developmental man of party and people of state have “deep regards and respects for him after he gave his hundred percent during his tenure as cabinet Minister in coalition govt with National conference where he ensure developmental works in every nook and corner of state and also far flung areas of state”.

He expressed the hope and confidence that this time people of constituency will not “repeat the mistake of 2014 after suffering for the last five years in the absence of basic amenities but to talk of development and other facilities”.

Mir alleged that in 2014 election, BJP government had promise with people for better days “but till date they had done nothing in this regard as people of the areas facing many hardships”.

Senior Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh also filed nomination papers for the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Parliamentary seat which is going to polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 18, the statement read.

Flanked supporter, senior party colleagues and a large number of enthusiastic workers, Vikramaditya Singh arrived here at the election office to file his nomination papers.



Vikramaditya’s father, Dogra scion and Congress stalwart Dr Karan Singh represented the Udhampur Lok Sabha for four consecutive terms.

“My focus shall be on changing the development profile of the constituency with prolific outreach thus providing opportunity to each and every individual to get the bounty of progress in terms of public infrastructure, education, healthcare, potable water and electricity besides making people’s life convenient through containing ever increasing inflation which is behind all the miseries of common masses”, said Vikramaditya during a brief media interaction after filing the nomination. .

