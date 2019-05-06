LS Polls Anantnag PC: Poll boycott in Pulwama till 2 PM

May 06, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

The restive Pulwama district in south Kashmir witnessed boycott of the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls for Anantnag constituency till 2 PM on Monday.



At 11 polling booths setup at Government Degree College Pulwama, out of 8712 voters only 29 voters came out to exercise their franchise.



The scene is similar at Government Boys’ Secondary Pulwama where two polling booths have been set up and out of 2135 voters only 23 votes were cast.



At two polling booths established at Government Girls’ Higher Secondary Institute Pulwama, out of 1959 voters only 9 voters exercised their franchise.



Out of 1364 votes, only five votes were cast at two polling booths set up at Government Central High School Pulwama, while out of 1588 votes, only four votes were cast at two polling booths at Government Girls’ Middle School Dangerpora, Pulwama.