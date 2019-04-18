LS Polls: 6.1 pc voting in 2nd phase with lowest turnout 0.9% in Srinagar till 9 AM

April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A total of 6.1 percent of polling was recorded in the state till 9 AM, officials revealed.

The breakup percentage for the constituencies are:

Udhampur Parliament Constituency

Reasi - 9.7 %

Kathua - 13.5 %

Udhampur - 12.0%

Ramban - 2.8%

Doda - 9.7%

Kishtwar - 4.0%

Srinagar Parliament Constituency

Budgam - 1.6%

Ganderbal - 1.2%

Srinagar - 0.9%