April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

LS Polls: 6.1 pc voting in 2nd phase with lowest turnout 0.9% in Srinagar till 9 AM

A total of 6.1 percent of polling was recorded in the state till 9 AM, officials revealed. 

The breakup percentage for the constituencies are:

Udhampur Parliament Constituency

Reasi - 9.7 %
Kathua - 13.5 %
Udhampur - 12.0%
Ramban - 2.8%
Doda - 9.7%
Kishtwar - 4.0%

Srinagar Parliament Constituency

Budgam - 1.6%
Ganderbal - 1.2%
Srinagar - 0.9%

;