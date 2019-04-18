LS Polls: 6.1 pc voting in 2nd phase with lowest turnout 0.9% in Srinagar till 9 AM

A total of 6.1 percent of polling was recorded in the state till 9 AM, officials revealed.
The breakup percentage for the constituencies are:
Udhampur Parliament Constituency
Reasi - 9.7 %
Kathua - 13.5 %
Udhampur - 12.0%
Ramban - 2.8%
Doda - 9.7%
Kishtwar - 4.0%
Srinagar Parliament Constituency
Budgam - 1.6%
Ganderbal - 1.2%
Srinagar - 0.9%
