LS Polls: 450 polling parties dispatched to four constituencies of Pulwama

May 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

450 polling parties, comprising of 1900 polling personnel and Micro-Observers, along with poll material, EVMs/VVPAT machines were dispatched today for different polling stations of four Assembly constituencies of Pampore, Tral, Rajpora and Pulwama of the district

The official spokesperson said that the District Election Officer (DEO), Pulwama Dr. Syed Abid Rashid Shah said that a total of 1900 polling personnel's have been dispatched for all polling stations of all four Assembly constituencies of the district today for smooth conduct of elections.

He further informed that 17 Zonal and 47 Sector Magistrates have been appointed by District Administration for smooth conduct of the general election in the district.

He impressed upon the Assistant Returning Officers, Zonal and Sector Magistrates to ensure that poll parties reach their destinations well in time.

Adequate number of security personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police and central paramilitary forces escorted the polling parties.



