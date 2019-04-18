About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 18, 2019 | Tahir Mushtaq

LS Polls: 2.8 pc voting in Ramban constituency till 9 AM

Polling (LS Elections) in J&K started on a dull note Thursday. In Ramban constituency there was a total of 2.8 percent voter turnout till 9 AM.

Of the total electoral strength of 189940, 5312 had cast their vote till 9 AM.

In Banihal the percentage of voters who cast their vote is 2.45 while in Ramban the recorded pecentage .is 3.10

 

 

 

