LS Polls: 2.16% voting in Anantnag PC; 54.98 in Ladakh PC till 3 PM

May 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chief Electoral Officer J&K on Monday said 2.16 percent voting was recorded in Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency till 3 PM, while as 54.98 percent voting was recorded in Ladakh Parliamentary Constituency in the fifth phase of LS polls.

Polling is underway in Tral, Pampore, Pulwama, Rajpora in Pulwama district; in Wachi and Shopian in Shopian district in Anantnag PC.

In district Leh, polling is underway in Nubra and Leh, while as in Kargil district it is underway in Zanskar and Kargil.

Voter turnout till 3 PM

ANANTNAG PC

Pulwama District



Tral - 0.93%

Pampore - 4.65%

Pulwama - 0.65%

Rajpora - 1.59%

Shopian District

Wachi - 1.37%

Shopian - 3.90%

LADAKH PC

Leh District

Nubra - 54.41%

Leh - 48.03%

Kargil District

Kargil - 59.65%

Zanskar - 64.54%