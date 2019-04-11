LS polls 1st phase: Voting begins in Baramulla, Jammu

April 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Polling for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Baramulla and Jammu constituencies began on Thursday.

An unprecedented security arrangements have been put in place to ensure peaceful polls in both the constituencies. The polling started at 7.am and will culminate at 6.pm today.

Baramulla Lol Sabha constituency which is spread over three districts, Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora while Jammu constituency is spread over four districts of Jammu, Samba, Poonch and Rajouri.

There are a total of 13,08,541 electors including 6,74,417 males, 6,34,083 females and 41 belonging to the third genders will excercise their franchise at 1,749 polling stations at 1,387 locations to seal the fate of 9 candidates in the Baramulla constituency.

Peoples Democratic Party's Abdul Qayoom Wani, Raja Aijaz Ali of People's Conference, Akbar Lone of National Conference and Er Rasheed as Independent are the main contestants in Baramulla constituency.

In Jammu, 20,05,730 voters including 10,40,876 males and 9,64,834 females will cast their votes at 2,740 polling stations to decide the political fortune of 24 candidates.