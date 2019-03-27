LS Polls: 14 candidates in fray for Baramulla seat, 12 for Srinagar

March 27, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

As many as 26 candidates have filed their nomination papers that include 14 for north Kashmir’s Baramulla and 12 for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.

The two Lok Sabha seats would go for polls on April 11 and 18.

According to an official, 14 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the Lok Sabha seat before the Returning Officer for Returning Officer for Baramulla.

Those who filed their nominations include former speaker of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and National Conference leader Mohammad Akbar Lone, former employees’ union leader and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Abdul Qayoom Wani, and former IPS officer Raja Aijaz Ali on Peoples Conference (PC) ticket.

Congress nominee Farooq Ahmad Mir and former MLA Langate and Awami Itehad Party (ITP) chief Abdul Rashid Sheikh were among the other prominent persons that have filed their nomination papers.

The other candidates in the fray are BJP candidate Mohammad Maqbool War, Jehangir Khan (JKNPP) and independent candidates Syed Aamir Sohail, Syed Najeed Shah, Abdul Rasheed Shaheen, Javaid Ahmad Qureshi, Syed Muzaffar Ali, Abdul Majeed Bhat and Mohammad Abdullah Chatwal.

In 2014, PDP’s senior leader Muzaffar Beigh had won Baramulla Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 29,219 votes, beating NC's Sharif-ud-Din Shariq.

The constituency is spread over the three districts of Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora and comprises 15 Assembly seats. Baramulla has around 11.5 lakh voters.

The last date for filing nomination papers for the Baramulla constituency was March 25. The scrutiny of papers will be held on Tuesday while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 28th March up to 3.00 pm.

As per the notification issued on March 18, the polling will be held on April 11 from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm.

In Srinagar constituency, 12 candidates filed their nominations for the Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency before the returning officer Shahid Choudhary, who is Deputy Commissioner Srinagar.

Among the prominent political leaders who filed their nominations include National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Agha Mohsin and Peoples Conference (PC) leader Irfan Reza Ansari.

Apart from them, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Khalid Jehangir, Nazir Ahmad Lone of Rashtriya Jan Kranti Party (RJKP) along with seven other candidates including Independent have filed their nomination papers for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seats.

Congress has not fielded any candidate from Srinagar constituency as the party have entered into an alliance with their counterpart NC. However, the two parties will go for “friendly” contest over Baramulla constituency.

Abdullah had won the Srinagar seat in the by-election held in April 2017 after PDP’s leader Tariq Karra resigned from the party in 2016 as Member of Parliament and joined Congress. Abdullah won by 10,776 votes, beating PDP’s candidate Nazir Ahmad Khan.

The Srinagar Lok Sabha seat is spread over three districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal. It has 12,90,318 voters who are eligible to cast their votes.

The last date for filing nomination papers for the Srinagar constituency was March 26 and the scrutiny of nomination papers would be conducted on March 27. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 29 and the polling would be held on April 18, from 7.00 a.m to 6.00 p.m.