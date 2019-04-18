LS Polls: 29.6 percent polling upto 1 PM

As per officials, a total of 29.6 percent polling was recorded till 1 PM.
The breakup percentage for the constituencies are:
Udhampur Parliament Constituency
Reasi - 49.2 %
Kathua - 49.7 %
Udhampur - 48.70%
Ramban - 39.3%
Doda - 43.2%
Kishtwar - 39.3%
Srinagar Parliament Constituency
Budgam - 11.4%
Ganderbal - 11.0%
Srinagar - 4.8%
