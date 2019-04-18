LS Polls: 29.6 percent polling upto 1 PM

April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

As per officials, a total of 29.6 percent polling was recorded till 1 PM.

The breakup percentage for the constituencies are:



Udhampur Parliament Constituency



Reasi - 49.2 %

Kathua - 49.7 %

Udhampur - 48.70%

Ramban - 39.3%

Doda - 43.2%

Kishtwar - 39.3%



Srinagar Parliament Constituency



Budgam - 11.4%

Ganderbal - 11.0%

Srinagar - 4.8%