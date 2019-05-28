LS poll results depict hung JK Assembly

May 28, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

NC took lead in 30 assembly segments, BJP in 27, Congress 14, AIP 5, PDP 4

The recently announced results of Lok Sabha polls showcase a hung Legislative Assembly in the State.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) data, of the 87 Assembly seats in the State, National Conference (NC) took lead in 30 segments in three Lok Sabha constituencies in Kashmir, while the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took lead in 27 assembly segments.

The Congress managed to get a lead on 14 assembly segments in the State that include four segments in Kashmir and 10 assembly segments in Jammu region.

Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was a distant fourth that took lead in four Assembly segments in the Valley.

However, Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) has emerged as a dark horse in Lok Sabha polls. The party which had only its chief Abdul Rashid Sheikh as a legislator in the last assembly took lead in five assembly segments in Kashmir.

Sajad Lone’s Peoples Conference (PC) secured the lead only on two assembly seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

Jammu Kashmir has 87 assembly seats with Kashmir valley having 46 seats, Jammu region having 37 and Ladakh region having 4 seats. The minimum requirement of seats to form the government is 44.

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

As per the data, in Baramulla parliamentary constituency, of the 15 assembly segments, NC took lead in eight segments that include Rafiabad, Sopore, Sangrama, Kupwara, Lolab, Bandipora, Sonawari and Gurez.

In Srinagar constituency, NC took lead in all 15 assembly segments that include Kangan, Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Zadibal, Eidgah, Khanyar, Habba Kadal, Amira Kadal, Sonwar, Batmaloo, Chadoora, Budgam, Beerwah, Khan Sahab and Chrar-e-Sharief.

In Anantnag parliamentary constituency, of the 16 Assembly segments, NC took lead in seven assembly segments that include Shangus, Pahalgam, Kulgam, Home Shalibug, Noorabad, Wachi and Pampore .

NC had won 15 Assembly seats in 2014 polls.

BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY

Similarly, BJP led in all 11 assembly seats of Jammu district, all five in Kathua, all three in Udhampur and both seats of Samba district besides two constituencies in Rajouri district and one each in Reasi and Ramban districts.

Of the total 20 assembly segments in Jammu-Poonch parliamentary seat BJP led in all 13 Assembly constituencies of Jammu and Samba districts namely Jammu East, Jammu West, Gandhi Nagar, Nagrota, Bishnah, Ranbir Singh Pura, Suchet Ghar, Raipur Domana, Akhnoor, Chaamb, Samba and Vijaypur.

The BJP also led on two assembly segments of Rajouri district, Kalakote and Nowshera.

In Udhampur constituency, BJP led in 10 assembly segments of the 17. It also maintained its lead in Reasi and Ramban assembly segments.

In Ladakh, BJP led in three of the four assembly segments, Leh, Nubra and Zanskar while independent candidate Sajad Kargili got lead in Kargil only.

BJP had won 25 seats in 2014 assembly polls.

This time BJP got the highest 46.4 percent of all the votes polled in the State.

This is the highest-ever vote share and exceeds the combined vote share of Congress, NC and PDP.

CONGRESS

The 14 assembly segments that Congress took lead in the Parliamentary polls include Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag and Anantnag in Kashmir and Kishtwar, Inderwal, Doda, Bhaderwah, Banihal, Gulabgarh, Darhal, Rajouri, Poonch and Gool Arnas in Jammu.

Congress had won 12 seats in 2014 assembly polls.

PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY

Suffering huge setbacks in parliamentary polls, PDP managed to hold on to Bijbehara, Pulwama, Shopian and Rajpora assembly segments in south Kashmir.

PDP had won 28 seats in 2014 polls.

AWAMI ITEHAD PARTY

Engineer Rashid led AIP which had only one legislator in the last assembly took lead in five assembly segments in Kashmir in the parliamentary polls.

The five assembly segments include Karnah, Langate, Uri, Gulmarg and Baramulla.

PEOPLES CONFERENCE

The Peoples Conference managed to take lead only from Handwara and Pattan assembly segments where from PC President Sajad Lone and Imran Reza Ansari, then PDP MLA, had won assembly polls in last elections.

The PC had won two seats in 2014 assembly polls.