April 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The overall poll percentage in the first phase of Lok Sabha Polls till 1 pm was 35.52, officials said.

Constituency-wise breakup of the poll percentage recorded till 1 pm:

Jammu Constituency

1.Jammu: 45.9 %

Samba: 52.1 % Rajouri: 44.8 % Poonch: 35.8 %

Baramulla Constituency