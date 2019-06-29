LS gives nod for extension of President’s rule to JK, clears JK Reservation Bill

June 29, 2019 | PTI

JK Assembly polls will be held after EC gives schedule: HM

The Lok Sabha Friday gave nod for extension of President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir.

As the Lok Sabha gave its nod to extend President's Rule in J&K for another six months beginning July 3 by approving a statutory resolution, Shah said Assembly polls in the border state will be held in a free, fair and democratic manner once the Election Commission announces the schedule.

The Lok Sabha also cleared the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, to replace an ordinance issued by the previous government. The approval for the resolution and the amendment bill was given by voice vote amid protests from the Congress and some opposition parties.

People living along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir will get benefits of reservation in direct recruitment, promotion and admission in professional courses on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC), according to the bill.

Shah said that as per law, 43 per cent reservation is available in the state and under this 3 per cent is for people living along the LoC. The bill provides to extend reservation under this 3 per cent to people living along the International Border (IB) in the state.

He said that due to ceasefire violations by the neighbouring country, people particularly students living along the LoC and IB face problems.

"This reservation is not to please anybody," he said adding due to bombardments people are forced to stay in shelters and students stay away from schools.

"This will help 3.5 lakh people living in Kathua, Samba and Jammu," he said.

The Bill was introduced by Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on behalf of Home Minister Shah.

The minister said Assembly elections could not be held along with Lok Sabha elections in the state as large number of security personnel were required for the purpose.

Talking about the background for imposing Governor's and President Rule's, he said as no political party came forward to prove majority in the legislature last year in June after the BJP rolled back its support from the PDP, Governor's rule was imposed on June 2018 and the state assembly was kept in suspended animation.

Governor Satypal Malik on November 21, 2018 dissolve the 87-member assembly after the PDP supported by the Congress and their arch rival National Conference staked claim to form the government. The governor had dissolve the assembly citing horse trading and lack of stability to form the government.

On December 20, 2018 President's rule was imposed.