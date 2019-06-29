About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 29, 2019 | PTI

LS gives nod for extension of President’s rule to JK, clears JK Reservation Bill

JK Assembly polls will be held after EC gives schedule: HM

The Lok Sabha Friday gave nod for extension of President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir.
As the Lok Sabha gave its nod to extend President's Rule in J&K for another six months beginning July 3 by approving a statutory resolution, Shah said Assembly polls in the border state will be held in a free, fair and democratic manner once the Election Commission announces the schedule.
The Lok Sabha also cleared the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, to replace an ordinance issued by the previous government. The approval for the resolution and the amendment bill was given by voice vote amid protests from the Congress and some opposition parties.
People living along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir will get benefits of reservation in direct recruitment, promotion and admission in professional courses on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC), according to the bill.
Shah said that as per law, 43 per cent reservation is available in the state and under this 3 per cent is for people living along the LoC. The bill provides to extend reservation under this 3 per cent to people living along the International Border (IB) in the state.
He said that due to ceasefire violations by the neighbouring country, people particularly students living along the LoC and IB face problems.
"This reservation is not to please anybody," he said adding due to bombardments people are forced to stay in shelters and students stay away from schools.
"This will help 3.5 lakh people living in Kathua, Samba and Jammu," he said.
The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, will replace an ordinance issued by the previous government.
The Bill was introduced by Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on behalf of Home Minister Shah.
The minister said Assembly elections could not be held along with Lok Sabha elections in the state as large number of security personnel were required for the purpose.
Talking about the background for imposing Governor's and President Rule's, he said as no political party came forward to prove majority in the legislature last year in June after the BJP rolled back its support from the PDP, Governor's rule was imposed on June 2018 and the state assembly was kept in suspended animation.
Governor Satypal Malik on November 21, 2018 dissolve the 87-member assembly after the PDP supported by the Congress and their arch rival National Conference staked claim to form the government. The governor had dissolve the assembly citing horse trading and lack of stability to form the government.
On December 20, 2018 President's rule was imposed.

Latest News

Anti-tobacco warning must in films, TV shows when their use is shown: ...

Anti-tobacco warning must in films, TV shows when their use is shown: ...

Jun 28 | Agencies
Absconding rape accused held in Rajouri

Absconding rape accused held in Rajouri

Jun 28 | Agencies
Budgam gunfight: Slain militant identified

Budgam gunfight: Slain militant identified

Jun 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Average of nearly 1 migrant child death daily since 2014: UN

Average of nearly 1 migrant child death daily since 2014: UN

Jun 28 | Agencies

'Results of Class 10th, Ann (Pvt), Bi-Ann 2018-19 of Machil, Keran, Ka ...

Jun 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Elected govt in J&K in "nation

Elected govt in J&K in "nation's" interest: Tewari

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Militancy in its last phase in Kashmir: Jitendra Singh

Militancy in its last phase in Kashmir: Jitendra Singh

Jun 28 | Agencies
Police arrest bootlegger in Kangan Ganderbal

Police arrest bootlegger in Kangan Ganderbal

Jun 28 | Umar Raina
Woman should decide whether she’s comfortable in bikini or burkini: Me ...

Woman should decide whether she’s comfortable in bikini or burkini: Me ...

Jun 28 | Agencies
India test fires indigenously developed nuclear-capable missile Prithv ...

India test fires indigenously developed nuclear-capable missile Prithv ...

Jun 28 | RK Web News
Saudi raises India

Saudi raises India's Haj quota by 30000

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Shah moves resolution to extend Prez rule in JK for 6 months

Shah moves resolution to extend Prez rule in JK for 6 months

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Mughal road accident: DC Poonch directs educational institutions to se ...

Mughal road accident: DC Poonch directs educational institutions to se ...

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
Budgam gunfight: Man sustains bullet injuries, hospitalised

Budgam gunfight: Man sustains bullet injuries, hospitalised

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Forces launch CASO in Sopore's Harwan

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
ACB registers case after unearthing Rs 177-crore loan fraud in J&K Ban ...

ACB registers case after unearthing Rs 177-crore loan fraud in J&K Ban ...

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Modi, Trump hold talks; discuss trade, defence, 5G

Modi, Trump hold talks; discuss trade, defence, 5G

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in gunfight in Budgam village

Militant killed in gunfight in Budgam village

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight rages in Budgam village

Gunfight rages in Budgam village

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
New approach needed to eliminate violence against women: UN rights

New approach needed to eliminate violence against women: UN rights' ex ...

Jun 28 | Agencies
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 29, 2019 | PTI

LS gives nod for extension of President’s rule to JK, clears JK Reservation Bill

JK Assembly polls will be held after EC gives schedule: HM

              

The Lok Sabha Friday gave nod for extension of President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir.
As the Lok Sabha gave its nod to extend President's Rule in J&K for another six months beginning July 3 by approving a statutory resolution, Shah said Assembly polls in the border state will be held in a free, fair and democratic manner once the Election Commission announces the schedule.
The Lok Sabha also cleared the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, to replace an ordinance issued by the previous government. The approval for the resolution and the amendment bill was given by voice vote amid protests from the Congress and some opposition parties.
People living along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir will get benefits of reservation in direct recruitment, promotion and admission in professional courses on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC), according to the bill.
Shah said that as per law, 43 per cent reservation is available in the state and under this 3 per cent is for people living along the LoC. The bill provides to extend reservation under this 3 per cent to people living along the International Border (IB) in the state.
He said that due to ceasefire violations by the neighbouring country, people particularly students living along the LoC and IB face problems.
"This reservation is not to please anybody," he said adding due to bombardments people are forced to stay in shelters and students stay away from schools.
"This will help 3.5 lakh people living in Kathua, Samba and Jammu," he said.
The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, will replace an ordinance issued by the previous government.
The Bill was introduced by Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on behalf of Home Minister Shah.
The minister said Assembly elections could not be held along with Lok Sabha elections in the state as large number of security personnel were required for the purpose.
Talking about the background for imposing Governor's and President Rule's, he said as no political party came forward to prove majority in the legislature last year in June after the BJP rolled back its support from the PDP, Governor's rule was imposed on June 2018 and the state assembly was kept in suspended animation.
Governor Satypal Malik on November 21, 2018 dissolve the 87-member assembly after the PDP supported by the Congress and their arch rival National Conference staked claim to form the government. The governor had dissolve the assembly citing horse trading and lack of stability to form the government.
On December 20, 2018 President's rule was imposed.

News From Rising Kashmir

;