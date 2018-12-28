About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

LS adopts resolution to impose Prez’s rule in J&K

Published at December 28, 2018 03:04 PM 0Comment(s)732views


Agencies

New Delhi

Lok Sabha on Friday adopted a statutory resolution, approving the proclamation issued by the President on December 19 imposing President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh moved the resolution stating, 'That this House approves the Proclamation issued by the President on 19th December, 2018 under article 356 on the Constitution of India in relation to the State of Jammu and Kashmir.'

The resolution was passed in the House by voice vote.

Later, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan allowed members to express their views on it, observing that the issue was important. ' As a special case, I will alow members to speak on the issue,' she said. She said the Home Minister will give his reply after the members speak on the issue.

The proclamation of December 19 said the President "is satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the government of Jammu and Kashmir cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of India, as applicable to the state." It said the powers of the state legislature shall be under the "authority of Parliament".

