About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

LPG crises hit Kashmir

Domestic supply down by 30 percent

Amid intermittent and frequent closure of highway, the Valley is facing a huge shortage of domestic LPG in Kashmir.
Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS), the LPG distributors said that this year, the supply of domestic LPG to valley based distributors has been reduced to 30% of normal consumption of demand, which put the IOCL LPG customer base at lurch.
In all the meetings called upon by local administration regarding domestic LPG supply in valley, a proper and updated feedback was shared with them, they said, adding that the daily monitoring of the food and supplies department regarding LPG supplies itself speaks of huge shortage of IOCL-LPG in Valley.
Though IOCL has got hospitality agreement with HPCL in valley and as per agreement HPCL can refill IOCL-LPG cylinders in case of highway closure from the bulk stocks which IOCL keeps in HPCL plant but as against an average demand of 7000 cylinders per day HPCL plant refill not more than 600 cylinders of IOCL that also intermittently, they added.
The permanent solution to such problem is to make a full-fledged LPG bottling plant in Kashmir valley for which it has been given to understand that some initiative has been taken in this regard to make a tie-up with a local vendor and make some manual mini plant which will take ample time, they suggested.
“Till a proper bottling plant comes up in valley, some other initiatives need to be taken to overcome the IOCL LPG crisis in valley on Ladakh pattern,” they said, adding that Ladakh division has got an approximate three lakh population but being a hilly terrain and highway related issues, IOCL has not only made a proper bottling plant there but also dumps around 80 thousand filed cylinders.
“Kashmir division has got an approximate population of 70 lakhs but IOCL neither has made a bottling plant here nor dumps any filed cylinders to overcome the shortage during the highway closure in spite of having more than three lakh customer base in valley,” they added.
“Till any of the suggested action is implemented, it has become inevitable to fill the huge gap of shortage, which can be achieved by hiring a good number of private trucks for time being and pushing them with filed LPG cylinders into valley as was done during 2014 floods,” they added. (KNS)

 

Latest News

Man held for sharing sensitive comments on social media in Rajouri

Man held for sharing sensitive comments on social media in Rajouri

Mar 08 | Agencies
PM Modi deplores attacks on Kashmiris, asks state govts to take stern ...

PM Modi deplores attacks on Kashmiris, asks state govts to take stern ...

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Guv trying to sabotage Assembly polls to remain in power in J&K, alleg ...

Guv trying to sabotage Assembly polls to remain in power in J&K, alleg ...

Mar 08 | Agencies
Admin focusing on

Admin focusing on 'fragile' parts to ensure smooth conduct of polls: A ...

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Minorities feeling threatened under ruling dispensation: Farooq

Minorities feeling threatened under ruling dispensation: Farooq

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Pak registers FIR against IAF pilots for bombing trees: Report

Pak registers FIR against IAF pilots for bombing trees: Report

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Minor girl overcomes crippling disability after rare surgery in SKIMS

Minor girl overcomes crippling disability after rare surgery in SKIMS

Mar 08 | Rising Kashmir News
MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan

MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan's Bikaner, pilot ejects safely

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Strongly condemn violence against Kashmiris: Rahul Gandhi

Strongly condemn violence against Kashmiris: Rahul Gandhi

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Authorities disallow Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid

Authorities disallow Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid

Mar 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Suspicious object creates panic at Jammu Airport, flight Ops normal

Suspicious object creates panic at Jammu Airport, flight Ops normal

Mar 08 | Agencies
Jammu blast: Police appeals shopkeepers to install CCTV cameras

Jammu blast: Police appeals shopkeepers to install CCTV cameras

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
India, Pakistan should turn page, convert crisis into opportunity: Chi ...

India, Pakistan should turn page, convert crisis into opportunity: Chi ...

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Restrictions in Srinagar parts, shutdown across Kashmir

Restrictions in Srinagar parts, shutdown across Kashmir

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
SC refers Ayodhya land dispute for mediation

SC refers Ayodhya land dispute for mediation

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
UN chief continually monitoring situation between India, Pakistan: Spo ...

UN chief continually monitoring situation between India, Pakistan: Spo ...

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Jammu-Srinagar highway open for one-way traffic

Jammu-Srinagar highway open for one-way traffic

Mar 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Anantnag resident injured in Jammu blast succumbs

Anantnag resident injured in Jammu blast succumbs

Mar 08 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

LPG crises hit Kashmir

Domestic supply down by 30 percent

              

Amid intermittent and frequent closure of highway, the Valley is facing a huge shortage of domestic LPG in Kashmir.
Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS), the LPG distributors said that this year, the supply of domestic LPG to valley based distributors has been reduced to 30% of normal consumption of demand, which put the IOCL LPG customer base at lurch.
In all the meetings called upon by local administration regarding domestic LPG supply in valley, a proper and updated feedback was shared with them, they said, adding that the daily monitoring of the food and supplies department regarding LPG supplies itself speaks of huge shortage of IOCL-LPG in Valley.
Though IOCL has got hospitality agreement with HPCL in valley and as per agreement HPCL can refill IOCL-LPG cylinders in case of highway closure from the bulk stocks which IOCL keeps in HPCL plant but as against an average demand of 7000 cylinders per day HPCL plant refill not more than 600 cylinders of IOCL that also intermittently, they added.
The permanent solution to such problem is to make a full-fledged LPG bottling plant in Kashmir valley for which it has been given to understand that some initiative has been taken in this regard to make a tie-up with a local vendor and make some manual mini plant which will take ample time, they suggested.
“Till a proper bottling plant comes up in valley, some other initiatives need to be taken to overcome the IOCL LPG crisis in valley on Ladakh pattern,” they said, adding that Ladakh division has got an approximate three lakh population but being a hilly terrain and highway related issues, IOCL has not only made a proper bottling plant there but also dumps around 80 thousand filed cylinders.
“Kashmir division has got an approximate population of 70 lakhs but IOCL neither has made a bottling plant here nor dumps any filed cylinders to overcome the shortage during the highway closure in spite of having more than three lakh customer base in valley,” they added.
“Till any of the suggested action is implemented, it has become inevitable to fill the huge gap of shortage, which can be achieved by hiring a good number of private trucks for time being and pushing them with filed LPG cylinders into valley as was done during 2014 floods,” they added. (KNS)

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;