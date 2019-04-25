Low voter turnout proves politics of deceit won’t work anymore: Omar

April 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah Wednesday said the lower turnout in the first phase of the Anantnag parliamentary seat was a lesson for every party that “politics of deceit and selfishness” would not work anymore.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of campaign rallies in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, the NC vice president said the lower turnout in Anantnag was a wakeup call not just for New Delhi but for the Peoples Democratic Party as well.

“People in the Valley are angry over the policies followed in the past five years in Kashmir,” he said. “Never in my life have I seen such dismay and helplessness among people as I witnessed during the past some time.”

Omar said many pockets in south Kashmir had not voted due to the anger against the “oppressive policies”.

He said there was a visible disenchantment and anger that had kept the voters away from polling booths in the first phase of polling for the Anantnag parliament seat.

“I appeal to people not to express their anger by not voting. Instead, they should come out and vote for a candidate who can raise their voice in the parliament,” Omar said.

He said the fight for the Anantnag parliamentary seat was squarely between the Congress and the NC as people had already rejected the PDP.

“People have conducted a surgical strike on PDP. In 2016, Mehbooba Mufti won the same seat by securing a lead of 12,000 votes from Anantnag. But today they have boycotted elections,” the NC vice president said. “Even her own brother and a sitting MLC didn’t cast his vote in her favour. If her brother didn’t repose faith in her, how can others.”

He said he believes his party’s candidate Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi would win the election.

“People should vote for Masoodi sahab because only he can go to the parliament and raise voice of the Kashmiri people. He won’t require anyone’s permission to speak,” Omar said.

He said other candidates in the fray either represent New Delhi in Kashmir or seek permission from them while seeking votes from the people of Kashmir.

Omar said he hopes that on May 23, a new government would be formed in New Delhi which would reverse the destruction caused in the State during the past five years by the previous government.

“I hope the regional parties in other states will be able to stop the BJP from coming to power at the centre in the same way we have done in J&K,” he said.

On Article 35-A row, the NC vice president said if Article 370 or Article 35-A are repealed then there would be no connection left with India.

“We talk about internal autonomy and 1953 status but if Article 35-A goes then there will be nothing left,” he said.

Earlier, while addressing a gathering at Chawalgam and Hom Shalibugh, Omar said the threats of BJP-RSS to abrogate Article 370, and Article 35-A would be defeated as the people of the State would not allow them to succeed in their nefarious designs.

“Today’s elections are not about choosing MLAs. Today our State is fraught with a challenging situation. Seeing the scope of work and the challenges we are facing, we considerately fielded Justice Hasnain Sb from Anantnag constituency. He is known for his pronounced judgments on Article 370, Article 35-A. He boasts the necessary political and legal acumen to deal with the situation,” he said.

The NC vice president said that the promises made by Mufti’s and PDP on the protection of our special status were big lies.

“They were the one who implemented SARFAESI, NFSA, and GST in the State. They were the ones who brought NIA to the State. They failed to deliver on every promise they made in the run-up for elections in 2014,” he said.

Accusing Mehbooba Mufti of giving a platform to the BJP-RSS, Omar said, “Today we see her shedding tears on the miseries of people. People would have appreciated it if she would have shed her tears when scores of our youth were devoured on in her stint as chief minister. The tears we see in her eyes are not out of remorse neither. On the contrary, these tears are political tears, and she is craftily shedding them to gain the lost ground.”

Justice (Retired) Hasnain Masoodi, senior leaders Nasir Aslam Wani, Basharat Bukhari, Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi, Political Advisor to NC Vice President Tanvir Sadiq, Bashir Ahmad Veeri, provincial spokesperson and in-charge constituency Kulgam, Imran Nabi Dar, Safdar Khan, Muhammad Shafi, Abdul Rahman Tantray and Salamuddin Bajad also addressed the gathering and urged people to rally around the NC flag.