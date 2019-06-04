About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 04, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Low voter turnout: Governor to call political parties after Eid

Governor Satya Pal Malik Monday said he would call all political parties after Eid to deliberate on the low voter turnout in the recently-concluded parliamentary polls.
In an exclusive interview with Rising Kashmir, Malik said he would urge all political parties to set their differences apart and encourage people to exercise their franchise.
“Neither violence nor bullets are the solution to Kashmir problem. Kashmir can only prosper if people vote,” Malik said. “Political differences apart, I think all political parties in their respective strongholds should influence people to vote.”
In the five phases of parliamentary polls held recently, Kashmir witnessed very low participation, raising the concern among different political quarters in the State as well as outside.
The dismal voter turnout could be gauged from the fact that the Valley, which is spread over 46 assembly seats and three parliamentary seats, recorded a meager 19.31 percent voter turnout on all the three Lok Sabha seats.
However, Malik said he was hopeful that in the Assembly polls, people would come out in large numbers to vote.
“I am optimistic that unlike parliamentary polls, better sense will prevail and people will come out to vote,” he said.
On the Assembly poll dates, Malik said it was up to the Election of Commission (ECI) to take the final call on the matter.
“It is neither up to me nor up to any political party to decide the dates for the Assembly polls,” he said.
As per the reports, the Assembly polls are likely to be held after the culmination of Amarnath yatra in August.

