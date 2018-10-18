Low speed mobile internet service restored in Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Low speed 2G mobile internet service was restored in Srinagar city on Thursday.
Authorities had suspended mobile internet service after a gunfight between militants and Government forces broke out at Fateh Kadal area of the city.
High speed 4G mobile internet service, however, continue to remain suspended in view of shutdown called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL).
A complete shutdown is being observed in Srinagar and other districts of valley against the killings.
Two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants--Mehraj-ud-Din Bangroo of Fateh Kadal and Fahad Mushtaq Waza of Khanyar were killed in the gunfight.
A civilian Rayees Ahmad of Fateh Kadal and a cop were also killed in the gun-battle.
Police had said Rayees was an accomplice of militants and his complicity was being investigated.