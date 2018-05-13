Lotus delivers lecture at NIT Srinagar

SRINAGAR, MAY 12:
Department of Physics, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar today organized a lecture on 'Understanding Atmospheric Sciences, Scope and Future Perspective'.
Director IMD Srinagar, Sonam Lotus was the resource person on the occasion. He was accorded a warm welcome by Director, NIT Srinagar Prof. Ramesh Sehgal.
Addressing the gathering, Sonam Lotus discussed the dynamics of weather observation, monitoring, analysis and forecast. He also deliberated on applications of physics in Meteorology.
On the occasion, Director IMD Srinagar discussed career prospects in Meteorology and Atmospheric Sciences. The students raised various queries based on the topic which were positively replied by Sonam Lotus.