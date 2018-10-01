‘Lotus blooming in Kashmir’

Increasing parleys between NC, PDP won’t bother BJP: Khanna
Srinagar:
Rightwing BJP’s National vice-president, Avinash Rai Khanna, on Sunday said that the trends in ongoing ULB-Panchayat polls were showing that lotus was blooming in Kashmir.
Talking to local newsgathering agency, Kashmir News Service (KNS) Khanna said that the party doesn’t bother about increasing parleys between National Conference and PDP for government formation in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that party’s councilors declared elected unopposed would work under security cover.
“Local body elections show lotus is blooming in Kashmir as most of the BJP candidates have been declared elected unopposed,” he said.
When asked that will migrant Kashmiri Pandits elected unopposed on BJP tickets work in Kashmir or operate from migrant places like Jammu, Delhi and other places outside Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP National Vice President Avinash said; “The migrant Kashmiri Pandits declared elected unopposed on BJP tickets will work under security in Kashmir.”
When asked about increasing parleys between NC and PDP over government formation in Jammu Kashmir, Khanna said “We are not concerned by the increasing parleys between National Conference and PDP for Government formation in Jammu and Kashmir. Our agenda is peace and development and with people’s cooperation will work for peace and fast tracking development in Kashmir.”