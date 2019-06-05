Lost track

June 05, 2019 |

Besides political instability, there are a number of other issues which are adding to the miseries of people in the state. Our obsession with the political problems has completely overshadowed the concern for our basic issues like health, sanitation, roads, drinking water facility etc. If we, for a moment, forget the dominant issues of politics, we can release how many problems are confronted by the citizens of this Valley. In every corner of the Valley, be it a village, a town or the city, the problems are all pervading. Take the case of new colonies that get inundated with even slight rains. In the last almost thirty years Kashmir has witnessed mushrooming of unplanned colonies which have completely overlooked the essential infrastructural requirements. Not only these colonies lack basic infrastructure like roads and drainage system, but they have least followed the safety measures set to minimise the damage during disasters. The constructors have completely overlooked the fact that Kashmir falls in seismic zone 4 and 5. Although the role of the state government has been disappointing in this regard, in October government laid down the conditions for the development of new private colonies. Every part of our society is grappling in the mire of problems; problems like that of Bijli, Pani and sadak. The problems of drinking water, lack of sanitation, erratic water and electricity supply are found everywhere. It is hard to believe that even in the times when there is emphasis on basic human development everywhere in the world; Kashmir is far away from achieving even the basic level in this regard. Our drainage system is in a complete mess. Our roads are horrible. Water and electricity supply is unreliable. Transport system is in a state of absolute disorder. Entire valley is gripped by these daily life problems, and sadly enough we seem to have lost the way out of this crisis. Although, it would be wrong to say that nothing has happened in this part of the world that comes under the rubric of development, but the problem is either the long delays in the completion of developmental projects or lack of proper maintenance of the machinery and other infrastructure once a project is made functional. Similarly we are extremely slow in the upgrading of the infrastructure. Water supply schemes, roads, and electric supply system do not receive consistent inputs. What exacerbates the problem is the complete lack of coordination among the various departments. Just after a road gets macadamized, its digging starts to lay the water supply pipes, telephone cables or drainage tubes. All this shows that we have completely lost track of things.