Lost sense of direction

June 12, 2019

On Tuesday, June 11, heavy traffic was witnessed in the city, especially in and around the commercial hub Lal Chowk area. The Residency Road was choked up with traffic where a drain is being constructed in Regal Lane. Apart from this bottleneck, wrong parking and utter disregard for traffic rules also led to the chaos in the afternoon with hundreds of vehicles lined up next to each other in the narrow space that is left of the road. While traffic cops and the towage made frequent runs to decongest the traffic in the area, the usual inconvenience couldn’t be averted. Wrong parking – the routine nuisance — is the main factor behind frequent traffic jams on busy streets of the city. The issue has been discussed threadbare by authorities, and many steps have been taken to decongest the city. One of the initiatives was the construction of multi-storey parking facility. During the construction of the facility it was believed to bring respite to the commuters in a major way. However, people in the city are forced to rethink on its utility value after being constructed at a large cost. One more parking facility on similar lines is being constructed towards the rear of the Press Enclave. Perhaps it is right time to raise questions on how these mega projects are going to ease the traffic mess in the city. With the commuters not inclined to park their vehicles in the parking lots, what purpose are they going to serve? In past there have been proposals to modernise transportation at least in the heart of the city that witnesses huge rush of both people and vehicles. The urban center still remains same as it was three decades ago. In fact if there has been a change in Lal Chowk’s complexion it has been worse. It is not figment of imagination but a bitter reality to see large school buses, passenger buses, smaller vehicles including cars and motorcycles, even carts, pedestrians and stray animals occupying the same narrow stretches of roads with a line of cars parked on at least one side. Not just this, part of the road is also occupied by a bank, probably for its own security reasons. As if all this were not enough, the commuters on either side try to begin a new lane of driving no matter if everything comes to standstill. It is a collective nonsense to push everyone in the complete halt zone. Underground passes, grade separators, flyovers and even more parking lots can’t be built overnight. But people by mending their ways can bring a change. Pedestrians today have completely forgotten that there is a footpath to walk on and not the middle of the road.