Lost for words to condemn the killing of BJP worker, dialogue only way out: Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday while condemning the killing of Bharatiya Janata Party worker said, "Find myself at a loss of words to condemn such a dastardly act on the occasion of Eid. No party worker irrespective of his political affiliations deserves to be killed."
Taking to social media platform Twitter, Mehbooba wrote, "Only way to end this senseless cycle of violence is to initiate a political process of reconciliation & dialogue."
Earlier today the bullet-ridden body of Shabir Ahmad Bhat-a BJP worker- was found after he was missing.
According to sources, Bhat was also provided with armed guards for protection.