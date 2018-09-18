Lost chinars

Dear Editor,
Death of over a dozen chinars on the busy Srinagar to Gulmarg road near Kawoosa village has sounded the alarm bell for residents and others. The decaying of the trees has also vexed the commuters as there is a high risk of accident given the condition of the trees. The village that was once known for thick presence of chinars wears a deserted look today. The trees were lined up on either side of the road earlier but when the road was widened they got stranded in the middle of the two lanes. There was little space left for the trees and continuous macadamization of the road further shrunk their space. Once these Chinars were a symbol of splendor here but government could not give these trees sufficient space to live. While the death of these marvelous Chinars is a tragedy, these mighty decaying trees are also fatal as they can drop and crash anytime. The authorities must realize the gravity of the situation as their fall can play havoc anytime.
Ahmad Kashmiri