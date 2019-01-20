Losing hope

Sheikh Arshid Ahmad
World is facing ungenerous populism,this phenomenon remains poorly understood for common people. Election results tell us whom the voters choose, and exit polls may begin to tell us why. Voters try to understand what their votes are saying and purposely they vote to elect representatives for development process.
But an important question remains, people electing parties and politicians, why they are losing faith on them.
People in established democracies still overwhelmingly prefer democracy as the best form of government. But significant portions of the people in many advanced democracies are open to authoritarian alternatives.
In past few years, people in many advanced democracies like the idea of having “a strong leader who does not have to bother with Congress and elections" adults around the age of 30 endorse that option. In some countries few people love to have the army rule but threats hitting them continuously.
Most of people still backs democracy overwhelmingly as the Best form of government and maximum percent of people preferably able to exercise their rights under this democracy.Not only this main features of democracy such as free and fair elections, justice, good governance, respect for fundamental and democratic rights such as freedom of speech, freedom of religion and freedom are properly planned and exercised.
India is the largest democracy in the world but it has to face maximum challenges that need to be tackled in order to ensure true democracy. These challenges may include social and economic inequalities, poverty and unemployment, Illiteracy and ignorance, casteism, communalism, population explosion, regionalism, corruption and terrorism, etc.
India needs to develop new proposals to reform democracy. Law plays important role in political reformation and may help to prevent wrong practices and encourage good ones. But mere legal changes alone do not help as the changes in laws may sometimes prove counterproductive and may result into negative impact on society.
The most threatening challenge to India is terrorism and dispute of Kashmir. The government has to provide a watch dog to keep proper vision over the terrorism but the Kashmir as disputed territory got new challenge to central Government.
Insurgency started from 1958 and army started to curb the situation and hundreds and thousands of innocent people got killed till date. From past two or three years this flame got strongly fuelled and it has become uncontrollable for the government to muzzle the voices of Kashmir.
This becomes difficult to douse this flame and lot of money is consuming over the army which have occupied the land of Kashmir this also leaves a serious threat to economy also.
Most importantly government has to face negative impression and reputation in the eyes of human rights organization in the world. Right to Information Act is the best example that serves as a watchdog against abuse of democratic principles especially in Kashmir.
Some of the measures that are taken to sustain a true parliamentarian democracy in India and to ensurebut Government fails to sustain it.
Elective representatives of Kashmir didn't raise the voice of Kashmiri people in front of central Government as they know it is the indigenous issue and need to sort out. Claiming bigger promises and hopes at Rally's before elections but failed to do so after taking the seat. People are in adverse situations especially unabated killing is not yet controlled. The politicians fear of losing their chair when they try to the raise issue publicly in front of central Government.
Kashmiri politicians know in a better way that this dispute can't be solved by doing development works here but keep the crux of the dispute in view,everybody knows and politicians should not fear to let it on opinions Kashmiri People.
The political leaders of Kashmir should also know about the new movement, led by the youths and try to bridge an interaction with the youths not be condescending. They are the voices and the future of Kashmir is an imperative and not in India’s interests.
Talk to Hurriyat and find out an exalted notion about this dispute let all to engage whoever is willing to engage.
Keep it open for dialogue be for the region of Kashmir.This can be addressed only by talking to all three regions and even beyond; there are sub-regions even within these three regions today, with their own political outlook.
There are new threats ranging from radicalisation, ISIS, renewed push from Pakistan etc and are inclined day-by-day and there could be worst implications, especially on the next generation.
Finally, let this initiative to be taken, open heartily all politicians including other stakeholders to find out a permanent solution so that at least people will take a sigh of relief without fear.
Author is a research scholar
sheikharshid663@gmail.com