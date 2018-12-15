Losing Hindi heartland

Bilal Ahmad Naik
Many prominent news portals, netizens and TV news channels termed the recently concluded elections in five states of India including the three states of Hindi heartland as semifinal.
A semifinal is generally played between almost equally ranked teams. In contrast, it was a fight between a seemingly invincible team and a party in ICU.
If not semifinal what actually was it and was it worth the hype given to it? To answer this we need to look into the recent history. When BJP lead NDA came to power in Delhi in 2014, BJP ruled only 5 states of India.
The general elections gave it a whopping majority and congress was virtually wiped away from India getting a meager number of 44 seats in 572 member parliament. There began the mission of Congress mukhtbharat (Congress free India) as Modi-Shah duo would call their campaign and it actually seemed happening till December 11.
Before December 11, the BJP was already ruling in 21 states of India and congress in addition of being in coalition government of Karnataka had remained confined to Punjab, Mizoram-a small state of north east and Pondicherry -a union territory.
Considering the pace at which BJP was getting hold of most of the states of India and the gradual weakening of congress, the Modi-Shah juggernaut had become almost invincible.
In such a situation this election was IPL type of qualifier cum eliminator. With indomitable BJP already as one finalist this election had to decide whether any team qualifies to give them a fight. Otherwise it’d be a one sided contest.
Congress by winning the three big states of Hindi heartland has ensured that we’ll witness an interesting final in 2019.This Hindi heartland of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and MP sends 65 members to Lok Sabah and this is the BJP bastion where it had secured 63 out of 65 seats in 2014. Remember when you beat the opponent at his best side; you're well prepared for a big battle.
December 11 will be remembered in the history of India for various reasons.This election has ended the hegemony of a single party and has made the 2019 election open to all. People who had felt dejected by the failure of BJP government to come up to their expectations were searching for a choice and they've got it now.
Previously, it was Modi versus who? And now they've got an option that they can utilize and I strongly consider this factor has played the major role in the ousting of BJP from the Hindi heartland. When people want to throw the incumbents out, they search for a party that they think is capable of winning. Otherwise they'll be just wasting their votes.
This is the point where Congress failed in Gujarat, otherwise there was same kind of anti-incumbency as was there in these three states. But the Congress failed to convince the people of Gujarat that they can actually win an election.
And this also marks the most important point that Congress has gained from these elections: BJP isn't invincible and Congress has the capability to regain its lost constituency. These elections have added to the morale of the people that they can make a change in 2019 if they wish to.
Secondly, December, 11 marked the shift from politics of religion and hatred to issue and development based politics. Though the religious and cultural sentiment still remains a major public puller towards political parties but these elections have made it obvious that cow and Mandir-Masjid can't win you elections always and everywhere.
The writing is on the wall. When you've already ruled for 5 years, you'll be tested on your performance. No charismatic persona of a person, any wave, or demagoguery can win you elections.
Third, this election has a great lesson for the star campaigners of political parties. People want solution of their basic problems; improvement in the standard of their lives and you cannot feed them with rhetoric and one liner instead and expect that you're done.
So, another positive from these elections is that future elections will be fought on the basis of real issues and concerns of the general public and not on the religious lines. This is a paradigm shift in Indian politics. The way hindutva made inroads into Indian politics in late 1980s, harbingered by Babri Masjid demolition and culminated in 2014, it seemed it would take a lot of time to expect any positive change.
But December 11 results have ensured that every rise has a fall and the fall of communal politics has just begun. Although, it'll be premature to conclude that this marks the end of politics based on religious hatred but the process has started.
Fourth, as the result statistics reveal there's a major rural distress in India and the urban loyal nature of BJP has been exposed. Farmers, backward classes and Adivasi have shown their power. You can't ghettoize and marginalize them and expect no backlash.
Fifth, an opposition that was finding it difficult to decide a leader amongst many equals has found a leader who is more equal than others. Now Congress being the nucleus, if all goes as it seems, like minded parties can form an indispensable grand alliance to take on BJP in 2019.
But it is pertinent to mention here that the huge mandate that TRS has got in Telangana will be worrying factor in this regard for KCR is also seeing himself as the emerging king of 2019 by getting together non-congress and non-BJP parties. It’ll be interesting to see which way the wind blows in coming couple of months as the big battle of 2019 is nearing.
Sixth, we can expect a positive change in mainstream media of India that seemed to be a mouth piece of ruling dispensation with little space for dissent. Hope the prime time cacophony is over and sense replaces sensation which was other way round.
Also the night of 11 and 12 December that many people didn't sleep waiting for the election results was worth that. This election marks a watershed in the Indian polity and will be remembered in history as an election that changed the behavior of electoral politics in India.
The last time India had a government with a whopping majority was government headed by Rajiv Gandhi in 1984, with 414 MPs. The absolute majority made it arrogant, the primary reason of its defeat in 1989.
